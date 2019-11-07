Deepika Padukone gives a ‘rare compliment’ to husband Ranveer Singh: Here’s what he replied

Bollywood celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are considered to be the most adorable couple of Bollywood. Recently a love talk between the couple on social media platform has received love from their fans.

Ranveer Singh recently came live on Instagram to interact with his fans. During the live interaction his wife Deepika commented “Looking cute AND hot!”. To this comment of Deepika, Ranveer could not stop blushing after listening to the shower of compliments from his wife.

Ranveer replied to the ‘rare and kind’ by saying, “Thanks baby, wow, a rare compliment from my wife, I must really be looking good today.”

After seeing Deepika viewing his live video, Ranveer quickly changed the topic of discussion on her for his fans. He was seen talking on his skills getting better with badminton .

He quoted saying, “I’m happy to report to you that my badminton game is getting a lot better and soon I feel like I’ll have the ability to beat Deepika. It’s difficult because she has a range of shots, her skills are really good, I’m working on my game. Deepu I challenge you to a match.”

For this challenge Deepika replied by saying “Ok bye!’ .And Ranveer gave a cute comment by saying, ‘’Ok bye baby, wow baby’s taken time out of her busy schedule to tune into my live, I’m honoured baby.”

