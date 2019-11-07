Emirates Airlines withdraws this facility on flight

Emirates Airlines informed that it is withdrawing a facility provided for the passengers on flight.

The Dubai based airliner made it clear that shower attendants are no longer available in the first class cabin of Emirates flights bound to the UK. The airliner took this decision after an order from the UK Border Control.

As per a spokesperson of the Emirates Airlines, the airliner will continue to provide in-flight showers 35,000 feet above the ground for its first class passengers. Butt ‘Emirates Shower Spas’ will no longer have shower attendants on its A380 flights to London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

These shower attendants work to ensure that on-board shower facilities are clean but they are technically not part of the cabin crew and don’t have training, flying licences and special visas as flight attendants.

The in-flight shower is a special privilege for first class passengers who can book a maximum of 30 minutes shower time. Only Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad offer in-flight showers .