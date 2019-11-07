Former Prime Minister being slow poisoned with Polonium accuses politician

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has accused that former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif might be subjected slow poisoning. Altaf Hussain said that Sharif might be slow poisoned with Polonium like how Palestine leader Yasser Arafat was killed in 2004.

” Lower platelets count in Nawaz Sharif’s body! A known fact is that ‘polonium’ (radio active element) is used to eliminate enemies. it acts as a slow poison and destroy platelets. Only specialised radioactive laboratory can verify it. International laboratory must examine it”, Hussain tweeted. He then in a series of tweets continued his allegation with some articles supporting it.

Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan was been in prison in Lahore as he was remanded by the National Accountability Bureau in relation to a corruption case. He was hospitalised on October 22 after he fell ill. As per medical reports his platelet count is low. The Islamabad High Court has granted him bail after considering his poor health.