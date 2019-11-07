Hero launches Splendor iSmart BS-VI in India : Price and Features

Hero Splendor iSmart has been launched in India at a price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as India’s first BS-VI motorcycle. Hero MotoCorp was the first manufacturer to announce the country’s first-ever BS-VI two-wheeler a few months back.

The new model is available for sale in three colour options of Blue, Red and Grey. The BS-IV Hero Splendor iSmart that is currently on sale alongside is available in two variants with the premium one priced at Rs 57,430 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the new BS-VI model demands Rs 7,560 more compared to the BS-IV model. Hero MotoCorp claims that the new BS-VI Splendor iSmart has better fuel efficiency compared to the BS-IV model, although it hasn’t revealed any exact figure.

The new Hero Splendor iSmart offers 10 percent more torque compared to the outgoing BS-IV model. The company also claims that the new Splendor iSmart has 80 percent lesser sulphur emissions. Powering the motorcycle is a 113cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is now fuel injected and is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 9hp and 9.8Nm. In comparison, the engine on the BS-IV model produces 9.3hp of power along with 9Nm of torque.