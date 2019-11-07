Just after marriage couple watches cricket match; Photo goes viral

A photo of a couple who were just married watching a cricket match on television is storming internet. The newly wed couples from Pakistan were eager to watch the ongoing T20 match between Australia and Pakistan on their television.

The apex body of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) even shared the photo on their official social media handle.

“Here’s a message we got from a fan in the US. #CoupleGoals You know it’s love when …,” ICC captioned the image with a message from the bridegroom .

The groom’s message read: “As a die-hard cricket fan, I want to submit a photo from my wedding this past weekend. As per tradition, after the completion of wedding, the bride is bought home for a little traditional ceremony amongst the close family. As we came home (around midnight in Detroit, Michigan, US) the Pakistan vs Australia T20 game was getting underway. Over the years residing in North America I’ve stayed up at all sorts of odd hours in night to catch team Pakistan play. Even though it was my wedding night, I wasn’t going to miss this game.”