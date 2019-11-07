Mercedes launches India’s most expensive MPV : Price and Features

India’s largest luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz launched the V-Class Elite in Chennai on Thursday. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India launched the ‘Luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicle’ (MPV).

The ex-showroom price of the V-Class Elite starts at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom, India).The V-Class Elite will be available in the 6 seater long-wheelbase variant.Continuing Mercedes-Benz’s BS VI transition, the V 220 d will be available in a 2 litre BS VI compliant OM 654 diesel engine.1950 cc| 120 kW|380 Nm| 0-100 km/h in 11.1 s | 9G-TRONIC for the first time.