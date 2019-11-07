Passport must for Indian pilgrims to visit Kartarpur says Pakistan Army, Foreign office says not required

Pakistan Army announced that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport to attend the much awaited Kartarpur Corridor ceremony, the country’s Foreign Office (FO) has now said it is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry their passports for two days.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Sikh pilgrims travelling for pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from India would require a passport to use Kartarpur Corridor.

Soon after Major General Asif Ghafoor’s announcement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday said the Indian pilgrims are exempted from “requirement to carry passport, 10 day prior notice and service fee of USD 20 on November 9 and November 12” to use the Kartarpur Corridor.