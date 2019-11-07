Priests cover ‘Shivling’ with anti-pollution mask in temple

The air in Uttar Pradesh has turned “poisonous” and to protect “Bhole Baba” from it “we have put masks on idols,” a priest at Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Varanasi said on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city today peaked at 226, which falls under the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Alok Mishra, a devotee said, “The air is polluted in the city and to save ‘Bhole Baba’ from this poisonous air we have put on the mask. We believe if he is safe, we will also remain safe.”

“We need to protect our gods from bad air quality as the level is its level is depleting day by day. Just like we make them wear sweaters in the winters and install air conditioners in the summer to provide more comfort, therefore to protect the gods from bad air quality we have put masks on idols to protect them from bad air quality,” Sandeep Mishra, the priest said.