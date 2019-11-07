Sheikh Khalifa re-elected President of the UAE

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was re-elected as the President of the UAE. Sheikh Khalifa was re-elected for a fourth five-year term as the country’s President on Wednesday. Sheikh Khalifa was re-elected by the UAE’s Supreme Council, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Sheikh Khalifa was first elected as the President by the Supreme Council on November 3, 2004. Sheikh Khalifa is also Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Sheikh Khalifa was born in Al Ain in 1948. He succeeded his father, Sheikh Zayed, also known as the ‘Father of the Nation’.

