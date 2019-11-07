Latest NewsGulf

Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai to be fully closed

Nov 7, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Less than a minute

The Road Transport Authority of Dubai has informed that some roads in the city will be closed on Friday, November 8. The roads will be closed ahead of the upcoming Dubai Run 30X30 taking place on Friday.

Sheikh Zayed Road (heading north), Financial Centre Street (in both directions, only the lower part), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Happiness Street will be closed on Friday for the event.

Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street will be closed from 6 am to 8 am for two hours, while Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 6 am to 7.45 am. Happiness Street will be closed from 6 am to 8.30 am.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close