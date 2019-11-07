Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai to be fully closed

The Road Transport Authority of Dubai has informed that some roads in the city will be closed on Friday, November 8. The roads will be closed ahead of the upcoming Dubai Run 30X30 taking place on Friday.

Sheikh Zayed Road (heading north), Financial Centre Street (in both directions, only the lower part), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Happiness Street will be closed on Friday for the event.

To organise the #DubaiRUN, there will be some road closures on Friday, November 8. Kindly check the timings and locations of the closures and the alternative roads you can take for your journeys. #DubaiFitnessChallnege @DXBFitChallenge @DubaiPoliceHQ @DXBMediaOffice pic.twitter.com/fwjuLlhR0m — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 6, 2019

Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street will be closed from 6 am to 8 am for two hours, while Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 6 am to 7.45 am. Happiness Street will be closed from 6 am to 8.30 am.