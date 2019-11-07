Sunny Leone’s sexy dance moves on ‘Laila Mein Laile’ goes viral : Watch Video

Actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram, to share a video from her dance rehearsal where she can be seen again performing on ‘Laila Mein Laila’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees.

In the video, she can be seen flaunting her sexy dance moves along with background dancers. She can be seen donning a white crop top teamed up with black tights and a red shirt tied around her waist. Not only she grooves to ‘Laila’ but also gets quirky by saying ‘goodbyes’ in different languages.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Guess where #Laila is performing next? #SunnyLeone #Dance #HastalaVistaBaby #Sayonara #Namaste #kapunkap #sawadikap #Àbientôt #aurevoir. (sic)”