WhatsApp launches major update

The social media messaging platform WhatsApp owned by Facebook has added a new privacy setting, which will let users decide whether they want to join a group or not.

To enable it, users need to go to “Settings” in the app, then tap Account, Privacy and Groups and select one of three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.” Enabling “My Contacts” will mean that only users they have in their address book can add them to groups and “My Contacts Except” provides additional control for who among their contacts can add them to a group.

“In cases, an admin who can’t add users to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving the user the choice of joining the group. The user will have three days to accept the invite before it expires,” the company said in a blog.