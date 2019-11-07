Woman who ran over 4-year-old admits mistake

The driver who was accused of killing a 4-year-old Indian child in front of her school has admitted his mistake. The accident occurred when the driver was reversing car and allegedly ran over the child and her mother who were in the school parking lot on Monday.

In the accident, the child named Insiya Vajhi, a KG 2 student has lost her life and her mother Tasnim Vajhi was injured. Three other vehicles parked adjacent to each other were also damaged.

During investigation the woman driver admitted her mistake. The driver informed that she unintentionally pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brakes.

No official charges will be laid against her until the end of the investigation, she could be accused of causing the wrongful death of a person, injuring another, driving inattentively and causing property damage.