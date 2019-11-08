20% discount announced for select passengers on flights

A 20% discount for students in domestic airline flights came into effect on November 1 in Philippines. The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) in the Philippines has provided the discount.

The Student Fare Discount Act will be calculated from the “regular base fare” on domestic flights. Students enrolled in any elementary, secondary, technical or vocational and higher educational institution will be eligible for the discount, informed CAB.

But students enrolled in postgraduate and informal short-term courses such as dancing, swimming, music, driving lessons and seminar-type course, will not be eligible to avail the discount