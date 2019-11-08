Railway employs’Yamraj’ to raise public awareness on railway track trespassing

Western Railway adopted an interesting way to stop people walking on Railway tracks and crossing them in between platforms. To raise public awareness railway employed the god of death ‘Yamraj’ to pick the track trespassers and dropping them back to the platform, stopping them from crossing the tracks.

Pictures posted on Western Railway’s official Twitter handle show a man dressed as Yamraj carrying people off the railway track and bringing them back onto the platform. The innovative and fun-filled public awareness drew lots of attention to social media.

“In order to make people aware of the dangers of walking across tracks @rpfwrbct, as part of the new campaign, is encouraging passengers to use the bridge or subway,” says the Western railway tweet.