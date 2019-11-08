Amitabh Bachan completes 50 years in industry,Doctors advise to quit showbiz

The veteran thespian Amitabh Bachan had completed fifty years of his life, spend in adoring the silver screen with his magnificent presence. It was in November 7, 1969, his first film ‘Saath Hindustani’ was released. The Big B had scored several accolades including the prestigious Dada Sahib Falke Award-the most revered honor given in the Indian film Industry in this tenure.

Amitabh Bachan’s health is now going through a rough patch and he has commented of it in his twitter handle. He tweeted that he is on age-related complexities and survives now on injections given by ‘Angels in white’ his term for Doctors and nurses. He added that the doctors are strongly pressing him to quit showbiz and lead a peaceful life. But he promised he will soon enter the sets after the treatment is over.

Amitabh Bachan is now currently working on the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabon Sitabon are his films awaiting release dates.