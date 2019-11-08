Amy Jackson gets back in ‘shape’ days after delivering her son: see Pics

Actress Amy Jackson and her boyfriend George Pannayiotou has welcomed their first baby recently. The actress gave birth her baby son named Andreas Pannayiotou on September 23.

But Amy has become a role model to all woman by regaining her shape and figure very soon after delivery. The actress has shared photos on her official social media handle Instagram.

Amy and her fiance George Pannayiotou is all set to have a grand wedding soon. Amy has been acted in many south-Indian films. Her last release was 2. directed by Shankar.