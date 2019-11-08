Appointment of Justice Khureshi as CJ of Tripura cleared by Central government

After months of mulling the Central government, today cleared the Supreme court collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justice Ali Abdulhamid Khureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura high court.

After the center’s clearing, the file now is passed to the Presidential office, to be duly signed by the President for warranting the appointment.

Justice Kureshi’s elevation had become a subject of controversy after the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association filed a writ petition in the Supreme court which alleged discriminative approach of the central government against Khureshi’s elevation as Chief Justice citing unrelated vague reasons.