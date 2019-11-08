Beggar found outside temple with Rs. 12,000 in cash , huge amount deposit in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession with Rs. 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs. 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhar Card.The beggar identified as Parvatham, 70, claimed that she earned the money by seeking alms from the devotees visiting the temple.

Parvatham was found ill outside the temple where she was requesting passersby for help, said the police.SP Maran said, “She has a bank account which has around Rs. 2 lakhs, a cash amount of nearly Rs. 12,000. She was a native of Kallikurichi in Tamil Nadu, and has been handed over to her relatives.”

Maran further stated that her husband had died 40 years ago, and since then she has been roaming on the streets of Puducherry.A shopkeeper stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years, and survived on the food offered by unknown people.

“We just came to know about the money she has,” the shopkeeper said.