BSNL gets over 50,000 VRS application

The public sector undertaking Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has received over 50,000 applications from its employees for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

” Out of the target of 83,000 people, we have made 50,000 employees have opted for VRS till today and 3000 employees of Maha nagar Telecommunications Limited (MTNL), out of target of 15,000 people. THis shows that the scheme was well thought out”, said Anu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications.

The union government has opened the VRS scheme on November 4 for both the public sector telecommunications units. Till Thursday the BSNL has received 22,800 applications through the company’s portal.

BSNL has a total of 1.60 lakh employees and MTNL has 22,000 employees. The VRS scheme is open till December 5.