Chief Minister resigned

Devendra Fadnavis has resigned from the Chief Minister post of Maharashtra. Fadnavis today met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and handed over his resignation letter.

Maharashtra will be come under president’s rule as the term of the present state assembly ends tomorrow. The ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had failed to resolve the struggle between them to form the new government.

Devendra Fadnavis: I have tendered my resignation to the Governor and he has accepted it https://t.co/js247DintG pic.twitter.com/eV0C38Z1Nf — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of CM post. In the assembly elections held in last month the BJP has won 105 seats and Shiv Sena has won 56 seats. While the opposition parties NCP has won 54 and Congress 44 seats in the 288 member assembly.