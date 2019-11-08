Latest NewsIndia

Chief Minister resigned

Nov 8, 2019, 04:48 pm IST
Devendra Fadnavis has resigned from the Chief Minister post of Maharashtra. Fadnavis today met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and handed over his resignation letter.

Maharashtra will be come under president’s rule as the term of the present state assembly ends tomorrow. The ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had failed to resolve the struggle between them to form the new government.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of CM post. In the assembly elections held in last month the BJP has won 105 seats and Shiv Sena has won 56 seats. While the opposition parties NCP has won 54 and Congress 44 seats in the 288 member assembly.

