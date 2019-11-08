CJI Gogoi to meet DGP and Chief secretary of UP to assess the situation before Ayodhya verdict

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will hold talks with UP Chief secretary and DGP on Friday, before the delivery of verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya case which surfaced in nearly all elections for about 3 decades.

UP Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar and DGP Om Prakash Singh would be summoned on CJI’s chamber on Friday. The delivery of the controversial Ayodhya case is expected to stir the nation while partisans of both sides urged their respective rows to abide by the court ruling no matter how it turns out. The judgment delivery is expected to occur anytime before November 17, the last working day of CJI before his retirement.