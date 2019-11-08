Controversy over Bollywood movie ‘Panipat’ even before its release, Afghanistan disturbed over films trailor

Facebook and Twitter users in Afghanistan are expressing their concerns over a Bollywood film which is scheduled to release next month. The movie ‘Panipat’ is apparently an arguably historical battle movie with the battle of Panipat as its main theme. The battle of Panipat between the Durrani empire of Afghanistan and the Marathas of India.

The film set to release in December 6 depicts Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali, the founder emperor of the Durrani empire which extended from Southwest Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan covering some regions of Northwest India. The Twitteratis and facebook users in Afghanistan expressed their concern that Bollywood attempts to tarnish the image of Ahmad Shah Abdali who is a venerated hero in Afghanistan, and is affectionately called ‘Ahmed Shah Baba’. The trailers of the movie were released recently which sparked the outrage.

However, some Afghani social media users had urged restraint and asked to wait till the release of the film.