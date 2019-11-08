Cyclone Bulbul intensifies into very severe cyclone: Warns IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the Cyclone Bulbul has intensified into a very severe cyclone. The Cyclone BuluBul has intensified twice over and is expected to intensify further ahead of its landfall.

At present the Cyclone Bulbul is situated over West- Central and adjoining East -Central Bay of Bengal 310 Km South-South-East of Paradip; 450 Km South-South-West of Sagar Island and 550 Km South-South-West of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

Light to moderate rainfall is forecast at most places in Odisha and West Bengal and Northeastern states. And isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places in Odisha and West Bengal.

Sea condition may rough to very rough along the and off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts and will become high to very high rough on Saturday and Sunday. The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing over the Odisha and West Bengal coasts till Sunday.