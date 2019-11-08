Delhi high court receives petition seeking disciplinary action against police

A lawyer has filed a Public Interest Litigation(PTI) against the Delhi police who staged a protest while a Suo moto cognizance was underway by the Delhi high court.

The advocate Rakesh Kumar Lakra states that the protesting cops violated Rule 7 of the Central Civil Service Conduct Rules 1964, which restricts a government servant from protesting against the interests of sovereignty, integrity, and security of the state. The lawyer also sued Delhi Police for violating a clause in Delhi Police Act which requires a Delhi cop on duty unless otherwise on leave. Advocate Rakesh also points out that the police raising provocative slogans and barriers while the case was sub-judice in Delhi high court is a sheer violation of Police act.

Meanwhile, Delhi high court had instigated the departmental transfer of two top IPS officials on Friday. They were present at the time of scuffle between lawyers and policemen at Tiz Hazari court premises.