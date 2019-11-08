Gandhi family security lowered to Z plus category from SPG shadow protection

The Gandhi family’s security was lowered to Z plus category today. The decision was in line with an expert panel that evaluates the security cover for all VIPs periodically, assessed the threat for the Gandhi family had declined over time. The Gandhi family now comprising of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were constantly under the shadow surveillance of 3000 member stong Special Protection Group(SPG), for 28 years.

They will be under Z Plus security from now onwards. Under Z-plus security by CRPF, they will have commandos from the paramilitary force in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country, said an official. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be the sole person now under SPG shadow protection after the revoking of SPG to Gandhi family.