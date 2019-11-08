“Horse-trading not in our culture”,says BJP

BJP in Maharashtra on Friday strongly refuted allegations that it was engaging in horse-trading and offering money to MLAs of other parties to switch sides. State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said such a practice is not part of the party’s culture.

Upadhye said, “There is no question of the BJP going for horse-trading as it is not our culture.” There have been allegations of BJP leaders, through intermediaries, making “offers” to newly-elected Congress MLAs to switch sides.

Upadhye termed such allegations as baseless. Commenting on Wadettiwar’s allegation of party’s Igatpuri (Nashik district) legislator being offered a hefty Rs 50 crore, Upadhye said it shows the frustration of the country’s oldest party.

“The Congress some decades back had won more than 200 seats. In the last few elections, the party has not been able to perform well and this time it could not even win 50 seats. “It is their frustration that is pushing them to make baseless allegations,” the BJP spokesman said.