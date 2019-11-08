Huge earthquake : 3 killed,several injured

At least three people were killed and twenty injured in the earthquake in northwestern Iran on Friday, according to the first official reports on state television.

According to the Iranian Seismological Center report, a 5.9-magnitude quake struck about 120 kilometres (75 miles) southeast of the city of Tabriz, in East Azerbaijan Province, in the early hours of the morning.

However, it was a “moderate” earthquake, and was eight kilometres (five miles) deep and was followed by four aftershocks.