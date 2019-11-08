Kamal Hassan-Rajnikanth unveil K Balachander’s bust statue, Both seen sharing good time

Veterans Kamal Hassan and Rajnikanth jointly unveiled a bust size statue of K Balachander, the mentor of Kamal Hassan and renowned film producer and director. The bust statue weighed 60 kilos and stood at 23 inches and was inaugurated in the prominent presence of Maniratnam, KS Ravikumar, Santhana Bharati. K Balachadar’s daughter along with some close relatives and Kamal Hassan’s daughter and actress Shruti Hassan were also present at the function.

Speaking at the function Rajnikanth said Kamal Hassan was the most loved disciple of the giant of the film industry, K.Balachandar though he promised Rajnikanth to hurl him to great heights-which he did. He demanded Rajnikanth to learn Tamil as he is from Maharashtra.”He was sure that Tamils will love me”, said Rajnikanth. Both veterans were seen sharing a good time in the function. Rajnikanth revealed that Kamal Hassan is his most liked actor and he had seen his ‘Hey Ram’ more than 50 times.

Earlier Rajnikanth had rejected rumors that he will join BJP, saying the saffron party is trying to lure him, but he will never yield to them.