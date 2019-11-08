Katie Price goes completely naked for calendar shots: See Pics

An old photoshoot by singer Katie Price is stromming internet again. Katie Price’s old photoshoot for 2017 calendar in which she posed naked has once again rising the heat on social media.

The 41-year-old katie had poses completely naked in the shots which will no doubt thrill her diehard fans.

Katrina Amy Alexandra Alexis Price known by her pet name Jordan, is an English media personality, model, businesswoman, singer and author.

Price rose to prominence in 1996 for her glamour modeling and Page 3 work with appearances in British tabloids . She was runner-up in the search for the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Price released her debut studio album, A Whole New World, in 2006 in collaboration with Peter Andre. She was the winner of the fifteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

In addition to her modeling and media career, Price has also established herself in the publishing industry, releasing six autobiographies, eleven novels and two series of children’s books.