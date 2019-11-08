Okinawa launches slow speed electric scooter in India : Price and Features

Okinawa Scooters has launched slow speed electric scooter Lite in India, Priced at ? 59,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new electric scooter is targeted towards youth and women buyers and will be suited for short distance commute within the city, like going to school, college, or shopping. The new electric scooter is claimed to be a user-friendly and easy on the pocket vehicle that can be a daily driver, which comes equipped with a detachable lithium-ion battery. The new Okinawa Lite also comes with a 3-year- warranty on the motor and the battery.

The Okinawa Lite comes with a 250 Watt, BLDC motor (Waterproof) electric motor that is powered by a 40 V, 1.25 KWH Lithium-ion battery with an anti-theft mechanism. The electric scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and comes with a range of 50-60 km on a full charge, which will take about 4 to 5 hours. The scooter also comes with aluminium alloy wheels with E-ABS with regenerative braking function. The e-scooter weighs about 150 km and measures 1790 mm in length, 710 mm in width, and 1190 mm in height. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks, and dual tube spring type hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.