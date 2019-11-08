Reliance Jio to provide free set-top-box with 150 Live TV channels

Reliance Jio has finally started providing its 4K Set-Top Box to the paid JioFiber users. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio announced Triple Play broadband plans in September this year and also said the trial run of JioFiber has ended.

All the existing JioFiber Preview customers will be migrated to paid plans which start at Rs 699. While the company announced JioFiber plans, there was a lot of confusion over the entire internet on how the company will provide Set-Top Box and Cable TV service. As we have reported earlier, JioFiber customers will get a free Set-Top Box with every broadband plan, but to watch Live TV, they will have to get a separate Cable TV connection from the LCO. This news sparked a lot of confusion as Jio was initially said to provide IPTV service. JioFiber customers who received the all-new Set-Top Box now state that there’s indeed IPTV service offered by the company, but the channel count is pretty much limited to just over 150.