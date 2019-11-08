Rohit Sharma better than Virat Kohli,says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, speaking to a cricket website, has gone on record to say that, in certain areas of the game, Rohit is even better than Virat.

“The way (Sachin) Tendulkar used to play, he would tell others, ‘You can also play like this.’ Now, who can explain to him that there is only one God?

“Rohit Sharma is the same type of player. What Rohit Sharma can do, maybe even Kohli can’t. Because, to hit 3-4 sixes in one over or scoring 80-90 runs in 45 balls, I have rarely seen even Kohli achieving that,” the former international cricketer said on Cricbuzz.