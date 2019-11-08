RTA announced free parking in Dubai

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking in Dubai on Saturday, 9, November. The RTA announced this on Thursday. The free parking was allowed on the account of public holiday being observed for the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

” All public parking will be free of charge (except the multi-storey parking), on Saturday, November 9,2019″ informed RTA. Tariff will be resume on Sunday, 10 informed RTA.

Free parking is also announced in Abu Dhabi also.