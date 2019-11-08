Saffron painted toilet gets mistaken for temple

In a bizzare event, the People living in Maudaha in Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh had been offering prayers before a building which they thought to be a temple was actually turned out be a toilet. The people were offering prayers for more that a year here.

As per the locals the saffron colour of the building has caused the confusion. And now the building is repainted in pink colour.

The toilet building was inaugurated a year ago. But was locked from then. Although the confusion has ended now but the toilet is not functional till now.

Many toilets build under the ‘Swach Bharat Scheme’ in Uttar Pradesh has been painted in saffron colour.