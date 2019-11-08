Saudi crown prince holds talks with CIA chief after Twitter accounts of 3 royals got spooked

Saudi Crown Prince Salman hosted the US Central Intelligence Agency’s director Gina Haspel on Thursday at his palace. The meet comes in the background of the arrest of 3 IT experts in the US for spooking on to the Twiter account of 3 Saudi Royals. Out of the three arrested for hacking, two bear a Saudi passport.

The meet was also attended by top diplomats and officials including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and intelligence chief Khalid Al-Humaidan. The close allies US and Saudi had recently experienced a sour in relationship with the brutal killing of the estranged Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Kingsmen inside the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. There is excruciating evidence that the Crown prince is directly involved in the killing, though Riyadh rejects the allegation strongly.