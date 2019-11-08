These are this decades 14 ‘best performances’ in Malayalam cinema

As the year 2019 is nearing an end. 2019 marks the end of the decade that began in 2010.

Every field in the world has changed a lot in the last decade and film filed is not an exception. Malayalam film industry has been subjected to massive transformation in this decade. The rise of the category called ‘new gen’ has led to a shift in the star system, creating room for debutants and actors who find a niche that may not have existed earlier.

Now a International daily ‘Huffington post’ has picked up the 14 ‘best performance’ in the Malayalam films in the last decade.

And these are the 14 films and actors that are picked by them.

1. Mammootty (Unda, Munnariyippu )

2. Mohanlal (Pranayam)

3. Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)

4. Soubin Shahir (Kumbalangi Nights)

5. Fahadh Faasil (Kumbalangi Nights, Maheshinte Prathikaram)

6. Savithri Sreedharan (Sudani from Nigeria)

7. Shwetha Menon (Ozhimuri)

8. Jayasurya (Captain)

9. Shine Tom Chacko (Ishq)

10. Vinayakan (Kammatipaadam)

11. Rajisha Vijayan (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam)

12. Aishwarya Lekshmi (Mayaanadhi)

13. Pauly Valsan (Ee Ma Yau)

14. Indrajith Sukumaran (Left Right Left)