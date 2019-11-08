Twitter gets notice for suspending Indian lawyer and activist Sanjay Hegdes account

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde dragged microblogging giant Twitter to court for suspending his account. He had earlier send an email petition to Twitter requesting to reinstate his account. Twitter blocked Hegde’s account alleging he violated its terms of service.

Advocate Sanjay Hegde had the German worker August Landmesser’s famous refusal to do Nazi salute as his wallpaper which led Twitter to categorize the post as ‘hateful imagery’.Adv.Sanjay is a frequent critique of the NDA government and the wallpaper apparently implies his refusal to oblige by the government’s policies.

Sanjay’s notice also points out that he fails to understand why his account was suspended as it contains nothing which Twitter classifies in the red zone – violence, abuse/harassment, and hateful content. Sanjay even quoted a Hindi poem denouncing Twitter’s action- which denounces gagging the poor from reacting to the power wielders oppression.

The notice demands that Hegde’s account be restored. Twitter has also been asked to issue a public apology to him for infringing his fundamental rights and tarnishing his image in public.