Mexican Archaeologists discovers a Mass Grave Filled With Mammoth Skeletons

A group of Mexican archaeologists unearthed a Trove of Mammoth skeletons containing more than 800 pieces of the prehistoric animal believed to be the predecessor of the present-day elephants. They discovered what could be the first elephant trap ever built by humans dug some 15,000 years ago.

The excavation site at Tultepec, Mexico revealed at least 14 skeletons of mammoths inside a gigantic pit large enough to trap the huge animal. The pits measured around 80 feet in width, large enough to contain the gigantic tusks and other skeleton fragments of the huge creatures, which could weigh up to six tons. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and history described the finding as “the largest of its kind ever made”.