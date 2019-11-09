Ayodhya Verdict: Subramanian Swamy demands Bharat Ratna for VHP leader Ashok Singhal

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy has urged the union government to award Bharat Ratna for VHP leader Ashok Singhal for leading the Ayodhya protest.

” At this hour of victory let us remember Shri Ashok Singhal. Namo Govt must immediately announce Bharat Ratna for him”, Swamy tweeted.

Ashok Singhal was the front runner of the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhumi protest lead by RSS and other Sangh Parivar organizations.

Singhal was one of the accused in the FIR following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. Singhal was named alongside Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Uma Bharti, Giriraj Kishore, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Ritambhara.

In 1992 PM PV Narsimha Rao sought help Dr @Swamy39 to resolve #Ayodhya #RamJanmaBhoomi Babri Masjid dispute between 2Parties Post whch Letter & Affadavit on behalf of Union of India on #RamMandir submitted before SC on 14.9.94 by PM Rao #JaiShriRam #AyodhyaHearing #ButForDrSwamy pic.twitter.com/jRLsHZxX4A — Sanatan Dharma (@HinduDharma1) November 9, 2019

Swamy too has a long history with the Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, going back to 1992. The then Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao had sought Swamy’s support and help in resolving the dispute.