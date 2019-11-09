China Open: Indian hpes ends as Satwik-Chirag lose in semi

In shuttle badminton, the Indian hopes has come to an end in the China Open as the remaining Indian players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose in the semi finals.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s battle came to an end after they lost to three-time defending champions Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinal of China Open in Fuzhou on Saturday.

The world number 9 Indian pair lost 16-21 20-22 to the top seeds and world number one Marcus and Kevin. to

This was the eighth successive loss for Satwik and Chirag against the Indonesian pair.

Satwik and Chirag had won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August and reached the finals at the French Open Super 750. This was Satwik and Chirag’s third loss this year against the world number 1 pair.