Fastest car on the planet ‘Blood hound’ fails to break its own previous record after minor malfunction:

The fastest car on the planet ‘Bloodhound’ clocked in a little slower than expected due to a thermal sensor malfunction which alerted the driver Andy Green, to ease on the accelerator.

The arrow-shaped racer was targeting 550mph (885km/h) on Friday’s latest run across the Kalahari Desert, but driver Andy Green was forced to lift off the throttle early. He’d received a false cockpit warning that Bloodhound’s engine bay might be overheating. The top speed was 481mph (774km/h).

The car had earlier clocked 501mph (806km/h) reached on Wednesday.