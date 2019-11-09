First look poster of ‘Shylock’ starring Mammootty released

The first look poster of Mammootty’s yet to release film ‘Shylock’ has just been released online. The film is directed by Ajai Vasudev.

The film is is slated to hit screens next month during the Christmas season. Scripted by Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed, the film is touted to be a complete mass entertainer.

‘Shylock’ has been planned as a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual. The Tamil version has been titled as ‘Kuberan’ and its first look poster has already been released.

The film has Mammootty playing a financier’s role. It is said to be a grey shaded character .

Veteran Tamil actor Raj Kiran is making his Malayalam debut with ‘Shylock’. He has also penned the dialogues for the film’s Tamil version.

Meena, Bibin George, Baiju Santhosh, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Arthana Binu, Arjun Nandakumar, Hareesh Kanaran are also part of the cast.

Joby George of Goodwill Entertainment is producing the film.