Man stumbles upon 500-year-old treassure trove in Northern Ireland

A metal detectorist, who was searching for his friend’s lost wedding ring, found a stash of 84 gold coins worth $128,552(Approx:92 lakhs Rs) in Ballycastle, County Antrim while enjoying the holiday. The coins are believed to date back as far as King Henry VII’s reign, in the early 1500s.

Paul Raynard (44),the metal detectorist, is a lighting engineer, and father of two from Keighley in West Yorkshire, burst into tears and yelled at fellow detectorist Michael Gwynne: ‘This is the moment we dreamed of’!

Both Raynard and Gwynne were on a holiday with a farmer friend when he asked them to help find his wedding ring which he had lost in the farm surrounding his home. Although the men struck gold, they could still not find their friend’s lost wedding ring during their search.