Netflix to stop working on these devices from December 1

One of the most popular media streaming platforms, Netflix will stop working from some of the devices from December 1. The devices include Samsung smart TVs and Roku media players.

“Due to technical limitations, your device will no longer be able to stream Netflix after the specified date. This message will appear multiple times before the specified date as a reminder. To continue streaming, you’ll need to switch to a compatible device prior to that date”, informed Netflix.

The site has also included a link wherein you can see all the devices that are compatible to Netflix, and the rest will no longer be able to avail the benefits of Netflix.

Roku 2000C, Roku 2050X, Roku 2100X, Roku HD, Roku SD, Roku XD and Roku XR are some devices of Roku that will no longer be open to Netflix.