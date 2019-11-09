‘One of the best, if not the best, leaders’, US billionaire hails PM Modi

US billionaire Ray Dalio is swept off the foot by PM Modi during his short meeting with the Indian premiere at the sidelines of the recently held Future Investment Initiative(FII) held at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridge water associates and he had a chance to sit with Modi on-stage after the latter delivered his keynote address at the third installment of investment summit FII also known as ‘Davos in the Desert’.Ray Dalio posted a video clip of his short sit down with Modi and said he had a chance to talk to him and explore how the Indian PM thinks and what he thinks.

The Bridge Water Associate founder quizzed PM Modi on the influence of meditation which he himself practices.”Meditation plays a vital role in having balanced thoughts a balanced life and the right view of the world” responded PM Modi who pointed out that attitude has become holier than the human and the attitude of demeaning others has become the cause of struggles and true thinking can help in finding a way out of conflicts.

Ray Dalio was all praises for PM Modi after the meet. He ended the tweet thanking Modi for his time and for his contributions as a leader for the people of India.