Private buses in Kerala announced indefinite strike

The private buses in the state will not operate from November 22. The Kerala State Bus Operators Coordination committee has called an indefinite strike from November 22. The bus owners are demanding a hike in the bus charge. The bus owners argue that they are facing loss as the rise in diesel charge and maintenance charge.

The convention called by the Coordination committee has raised demand that the minimum fare must be increased to 10 rupees. The bus owners also demand to avoid the concession given to students of un-aided and self-financing institutions. They also demanded to reduce the concession rate given to students of aided-government institutions to 50%.