Rahul Gandhi thanks SPG personnels for protecting him and family for 28 years

After SPG security for the Gandhi family is lowered to Z plus category protection, Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked the SPG forces for protecting him and his family for 28 years.

“A big thank you to all my brothers and sisters in the SPG who worked tirelessly to protect me and my family over the years,” said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, adding that it has been a privilege and wishing the SPG personnel for their future. The decision, the sources said, was taken after multiple security agencies carried out a threat perception assessment and found there was no direct threat to them. “Recently, a decision was taken after assessing threat inputs from all agencies,” senior officials aware of the developments said.

The Gandhi family now comprising of Rahul Gandhi his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi was always under the shadow protection of the 3000 strong SPG force. Congress party had criticized the center’s move to raise SPG protection to Gandhi family as Political Vendetta. Congress workers staged a situp dharna in front of home minister Amit Shah’s residence on Friday.