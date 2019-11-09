Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

See Kangana Ranaut performing folk dance: Video

Nov 9, 2019, 07:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

A video of national award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut with her sister Rangoli Chandel performing dance at an event has become viral on social media.

Kangana and her sister Rangoli has performed the traditional folk dance ‘ Pahadi Natti Dance’ during the engagement ceremony of their brother Akshat. The video was shared on social media by Rangoli.

In the video Kangana can be seen grooving to the tunes of folk son. The actress looks completely lost in the dance. She looked gorgeous ina golden silk saree with a pink blouse paired with a large choker necklace.

“Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer.” Rangoli tweeted.

