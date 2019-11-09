“ Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible”: says Asaduddin Owaisi

Controversial political leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that he is not satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid issue. The president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has said that there was no need to ‘patronize’ Muslims.

“Not satisfied with the verdict. Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the constitution, we were fighting for our right, we don’t need 5 acre land as donation. We should reject this 5 acre land offer, don’t patronize us”, said Asaduddin Owaisi.

His reaction came after the verdict of constitution bench of the Supreme Court. The constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi cleared the blocks for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Court has instructed the Union Government to allot 5-acre land to Sunni Waqaf board to construct a mosque.